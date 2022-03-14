India's Exports Soar Around 25% On Year In February 2022

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in February 2022 are estimated to be USD 57.03 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.41 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 27.07 per cent over February 2020. Overall imports in February 2022 are estimated to be USD 69.35 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 35.64 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 44.62 per cent over February 2020. India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-February 2021-22 are estimated to be USD 601.77 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.19 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 23.44 per cent over April-February 2019-20. Overall imports in April-February 2021-22* are estimated to be USD 683.01 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 51.51 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 21.66 per cent over April-February 2019-20.

Merchandise exports in February 2022 were USD 34.57 Billion, as compared to USD 27.63 Billion in February 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.10 per cent. As compared to February 2020, exports in February 2022 exhibited a positive growth of 24.60 per cent. Merchandise imports in February 2022 were USD 55.45 Billion, which is an increase of 36.07 per cent over imports of USD 40.75 Billion in February 2021. Imports in February 2022 have registered a positive growth of 46.28 per cent in comparison to February 2020.The merchandise trade balance for February 2022 was estimated at USD (-) 20.88 Billion as against USD (-) 13.12 Billion in February 2021, which is a decline of (-) 59.18 per cent. As compared to February 2020 (USD (-) 10.16 Billion), trade balance in February 2022 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 105.45 per cent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)