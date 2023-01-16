Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 23% In December Quarter

-
-
Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 23 per cent year-on-year in the December 2022 quarter, aided by robust demand in the festive period, the automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches from the companies to dealers in the third quarter rose to 9,34,955 units compared to 7,61,124 units in the same period of the previous financial year. In December, passenger vehicle sales witnessed an increase of 7 per cent at 2,35,309 units against 2,19,421 units in the year-ago month.
