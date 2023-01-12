Direct Tax Collections Up To 10th Jan Higher By 24.58% Over Last Year

-
This collection is 86.68% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F. Y. 2022-23.
So far as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 19.72% while that for PIT (including STT) is 30.46%. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33% and that in PIT collections is 21.64% (PIT only)/ 20.97% (PIT including STT).
Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.40 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2022 to 10th January 2023, which are 58.74% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.
