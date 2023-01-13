India's Active COVID caseload stands at 2,257

-
India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose by 174 in a day while the active caseload declined to 2,257, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total number of Covid cases recorded in India so far was 4.46 while the death toll was 5,30,725 with two more fatalities. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent.
