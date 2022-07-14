India's WPI inflation at 15.18% in June

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 15.18% in June 2022 compared with 12.07% in June 2021.

"The high rate of inflation in June, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.

The WPI grew 15.88% in May 2022, while the figure for April was 15.38%.

WPI for the month of July 2022 will release on 16 August 2022.

