Kapil Sibal quits Congress

Sibal filed for a Rajya Sabha nomination as an Independent candidate.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal resigned from the Congress party on 16 May 2022, the media reported on Wednesday (25 May 2022).

Sibal reportedly filed the Rajya Sabha nomination on Wednesday with the support of the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

Kapil Sibal was a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)