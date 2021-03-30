India And US Agreed To Revamp Strategic Energy Cooperation

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held an introductory meeting virtually with US Secretary of Energy H. E. Jennifer Granholm.

Minister Pradhan congratulated Secretary Granholm on assuming the high office and reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP). Both leaders agreed to revamp the India-US SEP to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden with focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation. They agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in cleaner energy sector- biofuels, CCUS, hydrogen production and carbon sequestration through technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R), among other initiatives.

