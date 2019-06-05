India Tourism Development Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 95.07 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.06% to Rs 42.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 349.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 339.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

95.0782.67349.96339.7110.05-24.336.82-6.9916.07-11.9045.102.4814.46-13.2837.98-4.3920.76-6.0642.1617.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)