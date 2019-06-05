India Tourism Development Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 95.07 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation reported to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.06% to Rs 42.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 349.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 339.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales95.0782.67 15 349.96339.71 3 OPM %10.05-24.33 -6.82-6.99 - PBDT16.07-11.90 LP 45.102.48 1719 PBT14.46-13.28 LP 37.98-4.39 LP NP20.76-6.06 LP 42.1617.71 138
