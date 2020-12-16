Volumes soar at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd clocked volume of 9487 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 December 2020.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd clocked volume of 9487 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares. The stock gained 2.97% to Rs.2,053.80. Volumes stood at 6968 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 14191 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3809 shares. The stock rose 10.73% to Rs.474.00. Volumes stood at 2210 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 39623 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18562 shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.333.80. Volumes stood at 3033 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 6.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.18% to Rs.76.10. Volumes stood at 98909 shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 9.76 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.195.40. Volumes stood at 10.64 lakh shares in the last session.

