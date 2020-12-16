Volumes soar at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Ozone World standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2020 quarter
Ozone World reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
PTC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
FDC launches two variants of COVID-19 drug Favipiravir - PiFLU and Favenza
Ozone World standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd clocked volume of 9487 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 December 2020.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd clocked volume of 9487 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares. The stock gained 2.97% to Rs.2,053.80. Volumes stood at 6968 shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 14191 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3809 shares. The stock rose 10.73% to Rs.474.00. Volumes stood at 2210 shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd registered volume of 39623 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18562 shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.333.80. Volumes stood at 3033 shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 6.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.18% to Rs.76.10. Volumes stood at 98909 shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 9.76 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.195.40. Volumes stood at 10.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU