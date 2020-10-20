Volumes jump at Hindustan Copper Ltd counter

Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 52.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares

Ircon International Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2020.

Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 52.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.20% to Rs.36.20. Volumes stood at 4.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd clocked volume of 37.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.24% to Rs.79.30. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 24.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.87% to Rs.439.90. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 4.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76645 shares. The stock rose 6.58% to Rs.170.80. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd recorded volume of 23.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.47% to Rs.3,566.00. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.

