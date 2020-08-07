Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit declines 55.60% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.57% to Rs 1151.22 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries declined 55.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 1151.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1814.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1151.221814.95 -37 OPM %13.2215.37 -PBDT158.33286.34 -45 PBT83.49213.03 -61 NP62.49140.73 -56
