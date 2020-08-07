Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit declines 55.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.57% to Rs 1151.22 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries declined 55.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 1151.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1814.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1151.221814.9513.2215.37158.33286.3483.49213.0362.49140.73

