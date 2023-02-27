BEL opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam

The new software development centre (SDC) in Visakhapatnam will offer "Software as a Service" (SaaS) for various applications in the domains of both defence and non-defence.

The SDC will be an extension of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)'s Software Strategic Business Unit (SBU) at Bengaluru Complex.

The software division of BEL has successfully implemented many projects of national importance in the fields of defence, aerospace, e-governance, homeland security, etc, over the last many decades.

The Visakhapatnam centre will enable BEL to offer value-added software services during the entire life cycle of various Naval platforms, take up software intensive joint development projects with DRDO, and offer software solutions for Smart City and Home Land Security requirements.

The Visakhapatnam centre will host around 150 engineers and is envisaged to have a vibrant and safe working environment, the Navratna Defence PSU said in a statement.

BEL was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence, GoI. The company is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in the defence segment.

Its non-defence business segment includes areas such as electronic voting machines, homeland security & smart cities, satellite integration & space electronics, railways, artificial intelligence, cyber security, Software as a Service, energy storage products, besides composite shelters & masts.

The company had reported reported 2.64% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 598.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 583.37 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales increased 10.6% YoY to Rs 4,046.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The scrip fell 0.10% to end at Rs 95.35 on the BSE Friday.

