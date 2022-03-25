Indiamart InterMESH acquires majority stake in Finlite Technologies

-
Indiamart InterMESH has entered into an agreement to invest 51.09% of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Finlite Technologies (Livekeeping).
Livekeeping, offers value added services to businesses over their existing on premise accounting software like Tally.
It provides desktop based digital integration with on premise accounting software which syncs the data automatically to its mobile based application enabling the user to view their accounting data on mobile.
This investment is in line with the Company's long term objective of offering various Software as a Service ('SAAS') based solutions for businesses.
