Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.90% to Rs 42.24 croreNet loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.90% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 221.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.24221.10 -81 OPM %-18.549.06 -PBDT-15.7215.11 PL PBT-22.0610.49 PL NP-22.0610.49 PL
