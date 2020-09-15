Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
H P Cotton Textile Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 68.10% to Rs 42.28 croreNet Loss of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reported to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.10% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.28132.55 -68 OPM %-13.061.03 -PBDT-12.33-6.45 -91 PBT-17.34-11.89 -46 NP-12.10-8.54 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU