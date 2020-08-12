Indian Bank spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 65.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 64.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.55% slide in NIFTY and a 41.2% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 65.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 11314.1. The Sensex is at 38406.81, down 0%. Indian Bank has gained around 4.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1438.85, up 3.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

