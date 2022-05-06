Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd, Angel One Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd and Voltas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2022.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd crashed 11.08% to Rs 636.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd tumbled 10.81% to Rs 361.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 1430.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd plummeted 8.39% to Rs 1104.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16382 shares in the past one month.

Voltas Ltd shed 7.69% to Rs 1069.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68463 shares in the past one month.

