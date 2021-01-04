Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.1, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.46% in last one year as compared to a 17.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16976.2, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 242.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

