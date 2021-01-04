Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 5.7%

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 104.75, up 5.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.37% in last one year as compared to a 17.41% gain in NIFTY and a 17.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.75, up 5.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14080.75. The Sensex is at 48002.16, up 0.28%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 10.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9272.5, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 510.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.9, up 6.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)