Indian Oil Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5185.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1361.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 118439.08 croreNet loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 5185.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6099.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 118439.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126222.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.23% to Rs 1313.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16894.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 486256.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 527701.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales118439.08126222.64 -6 486256.45527701.26 -8 OPM %0.188.62 -3.866.41 - PBDT84.0010691.09 -99 16376.6332641.21 -50 PBT-2305.528634.39 PL 7610.5325126.92 -70 NP-5185.326099.27 PL 1313.2316894.15 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU