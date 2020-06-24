Indian Oil Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5185.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 118439.08 crore

Net loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 5185.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6099.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 118439.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126222.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.23% to Rs 1313.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16894.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 486256.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 527701.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

