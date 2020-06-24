Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 34.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 875.56 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 34.10% to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 875.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 763.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 164.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 2003.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1997.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

875.56763.302003.021997.5618.6520.2014.0716.13173.14163.22321.99334.42138.14125.18184.87235.03141.65105.63164.66176.34

