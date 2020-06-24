GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 74.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.01% to Rs 92.18 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 74.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.01% to Rs 92.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.25% to Rs 15.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.36% to Rs 495.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

