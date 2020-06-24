GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 74.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.01% to Rs 92.18 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums declined 74.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.01% to Rs 92.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.25% to Rs 15.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.36% to Rs 495.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.18137.61 -33 495.21606.57 -18 OPM %3.807.02 -5.685.62 - PBDT2.888.86 -67 22.3128.62 -22 PBT1.968.10 -76 18.7325.44 -26 NP1.365.33 -74 15.5616.25 -4
