Rane Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.42% to Rs 476.29 croreNet loss of Rane Holdings reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.42% to Rs 476.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 103.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 2044.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2432.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales476.29606.10 -21 2044.502432.80 -16 OPM %6.899.65 -6.959.44 - PBDT40.3090.20 -55 170.73337.70 -49 PBT6.3556.57 -89 43.21211.58 -80 NP-0.9826.20 PL -2.72103.73 PL
