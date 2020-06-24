Intellivate Capital Advisors standalone net profit declines 21.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Intellivate Capital Ventures standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 26.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Just Dial standalone net profit rises 21.61% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Intellivate Capital Advisors declined 21.21% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.34 -3 0.330.34 -3 OPM %81.8273.53 -45.4552.94 - PBDT0.290.33 -12 0.230.26 -12 PBT0.290.33 -12 0.230.26 -12 NP0.260.33 -21 0.190.26 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU