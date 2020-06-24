Intellivate Capital Advisors standalone net profit declines 21.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Intellivate Capital Advisors declined 21.21% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

