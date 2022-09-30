CMI Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TIL Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Insecticides India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2022.

CMI Ltd spiked 17.81% to Rs 21.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23947 shares in the past one month.

TIL Ltd surged 14.65% to Rs 122.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1719 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd soared 10.24% to Rs 167.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80324 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 101.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6955 shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd jumped 9.40% to Rs 705. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2882 shares in the past one month.

