Indian Overseas Bank standalone net profit rises 22.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.44% to Rs 5055.53 croreNet profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 22.26% to Rs 555.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 454.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.44% to Rs 5055.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4197.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5055.534197.69 20 OPM %47.3546.89 -PBDT560.43462.04 21 PBT560.43462.04 21 NP555.19454.11 22
