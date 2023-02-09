Indian Overseas Bank standalone net profit rises 22.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.44% to Rs 5055.53 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 22.26% to Rs 555.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 454.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.44% to Rs 5055.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4197.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5055.534197.6947.3546.89560.43462.04560.43462.04555.19454.11

