India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.718.48 -33 OPM %44.6658.14 -PBDT0.201.02 -80 PBT0.120.97 -88 NP0.190.07 171

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:47 IST

