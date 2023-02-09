India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.718.4844.6658.140.201.020.120.970.190.07

