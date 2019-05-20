Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the December 2018 quarter
Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Monte Carlo Fashions approves buyback of shares
Future Lifestyle Fashions standalone net profit rises 46.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Future Lifestyle Fashions standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 118.74 croreNet profit of Indian Terrain Fashions declined 9.34% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 118.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.06% to Rs 25.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 422.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 401.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales118.74107.94 10 422.37401.45 5 OPM %10.6413.04 -12.0311.92 - PBDT11.9312.39 -4 45.3543.32 5 PBT10.4211.32 -8 39.8139.10 2 NP6.607.28 -9 25.7125.44 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU