Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 118.74 crore

Net profit of declined 9.34% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 118.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.06% to Rs 25.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 422.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 401.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

118.74107.94422.37401.4510.6413.0412.0311.9211.9312.3945.3543.3210.4211.3239.8139.106.607.2825.7125.44

