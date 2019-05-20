JUST IN
Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 118.74 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions declined 9.34% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 118.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.06% to Rs 25.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 422.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 401.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales118.74107.94 10 422.37401.45 5 OPM %10.6413.04 -12.0311.92 - PBDT11.9312.39 -4 45.3543.32 5 PBT10.4211.32 -8 39.8139.10 2 NP6.607.28 -9 25.7125.44 1

