Bharat Forge standalone net profit rises 198.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 1668.60 crore

Net profit of rose 198.52% to Rs 299.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 1668.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1466.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.46% to Rs 1071.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 707.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 6519.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5315.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

