Stocks jump as exit polls predict NDA win
Bharat Forge standalone net profit rises 198.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 1668.60 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 198.52% to Rs 299.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 1668.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1466.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.46% to Rs 1071.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 707.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 6519.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5315.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1668.601466.61 14 6519.995315.96 23 OPM %31.0028.48 -29.2328.91 - PBDT535.92421.59 27 1969.711570.63 25 PBT453.77351.08 29 1623.081263.88 28 NP299.51100.33 199 1071.28707.30 51

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:03 IST

