Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 4.64%, NIFTY climbs 2.17%

Nifty Financial Services index ended up 4.64% at 18277.2 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 10.01%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 9.29% and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd added 3.90%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 21.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 4.00% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 3.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 2.17% to close at 18053.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 2.25% to close at 60611.74 today.

