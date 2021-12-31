Indices turn range bound; breadth strong

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses US India Business Council Roundtable On Maximizing India's Sustainable And Inclusive Growth
Maruti Suzuki India produces 1.65 lakh units in June 2021
Maruti Suzuki introduces online car financing solution
Maruti Suzuki India provides production update
Sensex, Nifty advance on positive global stocks; breadth strong
-
The domestic equities traded in a range in early afternoon trade. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. The Nifty was hovering above 17,350 mark.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 479.04 points or 0.83% at 58,273.36. The Nifty 50 index gained 161.75 points or 0.94% at 17,365.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.23% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.11%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,478 shares rose and 819 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.08% to 16.3850. The Nifty 27 January 2022 futures were trading at 17,402.05, at a premium of 36.35 points as compared with the spot at 17,365.70.
The Nifty option chain for 27 January 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 18.9 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 30.4 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 1.58% to 10,925.85. Amara Raja Batteries (up 2.44%), Balkrishna Industries (up 2.24%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.11%), Exide Industries (up 1.85%) and Tata Motors (up 1.81%) were the top gainers in the segment.
Economy:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories for Union Budget 2022-23 in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States and Union Territories and the Union Government.
The Finance Secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting. Most of the participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States and Union Territories during the worst months of pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits, providing back to back loans to States and through special assistance for capital expenditure.
The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech. Sitharaman thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions towards Union Budget 2022-23 and assured to examine each of the proposals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU