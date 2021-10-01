Indigo Paints announces change in CIN

Indigo Paints announced that pursuant to the listing of equity shares of the Company on the recognized Stock Exchanges namely BSE and National Stock Exchange of India the CIN of the Company has been changed from 'U24114PN2000PLC014669" to 'L241 14PN2000PLC014669'.

The same has also been updated with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

