Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.90 times

The issue received bids for 1.04 crore shares as against 55.18 lakh shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Indigo Paints received bids for 1.04 crore shares as against 55.18 lakh shares on offer on Wednesday (20 January 2021), according to the stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 1.90 times.
The issue opened for subscription on Wednesday (20 January 2021) and it will close on Friday (22 January 2021). The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 1488-1490 per share. An investor can bid for minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by the selling shareholders.
The net proceeds of the fresh issue are proposed to be utilized as Rs 150 crore towards funding capital expenditure for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu by setting-up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility, Rs 50 crore towards purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers, Rs 25 crore towards repayment/prepayment of all or certain of its borrowings and balance as general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, the company on 19 January 2021 allotted 23.35 lakh shares to 35 anchor investors at a price of Rs 1490 per share, aggregating to Rs 347.92 crore.
Of the total anchor portion, about 33.34% was allotted to eight domestic mutual funds which applied through 18 schemes.
Further, about 11.5% of the total anchor portion was subscribed by the Smallcap World Fund and 4.9% of the same was subscribed by the Government of Singapore.
The company recorded net profit of Rs 27.21 crore and total income of Rs 259.42 crore in the six months ended on 30 September 2020.
Indigo Paints is the fastest growing and among the top five paint companies in India. It manufactures a complete range of decorative paints including emulsions, enamels, wood coatings, distempers, primers, putties and cement paints.
