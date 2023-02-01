JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 81.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.98% to Rs 4374.62 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 81.20% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 4374.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3340.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4374.623340.02 31 OPM %4.577.16 -PBDT52.26161.59 -68 PBT11.43122.32 -91 NP17.6093.61 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU