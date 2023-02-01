K E C International consolidated net profit declines 81.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.98% to Rs 4374.62 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 81.20% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 4374.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3340.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4374.623340.024.577.1652.26161.5911.43122.3217.6093.61

