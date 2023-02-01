Shalimar Productions standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.24% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Productions declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.24% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.312.109.6814.290.030.300.010.300.010.30

