Shalimar Productions standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.24% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Productions declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.24% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.312.10 -85 OPM %9.6814.29 -PBDT0.030.30 -90 PBT0.010.30 -97 NP0.010.30 -97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

