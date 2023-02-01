JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 104.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital Media rose 104.50% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.029.25 19 OPM %45.2843.46 -PBDT5.204.02 29 PBT2.772.05 35 NP2.271.11 105

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU