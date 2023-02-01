Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 104.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Quint Digital Media to consider terms of proposed rights issue
Quint gains after board approves Rs 125-cr right issue
Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 10.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Quint Digital Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Quint Digital Media allots 1,500 equity shares under ESOP
-
Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 11.02 croreNet profit of Quint Digital Media rose 104.50% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.029.25 19 OPM %45.2843.46 -PBDT5.204.02 29 PBT2.772.05 35 NP2.271.11 105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU