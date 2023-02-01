Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 104.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital Media rose 104.50% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.029.2545.2843.465.204.022.772.052.271.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)