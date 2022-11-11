Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 73.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 88.54 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 73.92% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.88.5476.322.088.242.276.241.335.101.335.10

