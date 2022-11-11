Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 73.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 88.54 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 73.92% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.5476.32 16 OPM %2.088.24 -PBDT2.276.24 -64 PBT1.335.10 -74 NP1.335.10 -74
