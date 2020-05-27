Majesco partners with Millers Mutual

JUST IN
Majesco announced their partnership with Millers Mutual to use cloud-native Digital1st Insurance platform to develop their next generation engagement and experience for customers, agents and employees.

Millers Mutual Insurance based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is a regional property and casualty insurer serving commercial policyholders in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, D.

C., through a network of independent agents. They help single and multifamily housing and commercial real estate owners stay in business by protecting them from financial misfortune by offering a full complement of commercial insurance products and services, including business owners policies, Umbrella liability, cyber and employment practices liability.

Majesco's Digital1st Insurance is a ground-breaking, micro-services and API-based platform-as-a-service that brings the most cutting-edge business and consumer technology trends to insurance.

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 09:56 IST

