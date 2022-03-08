Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2022.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd spiked 9.51% to Rs 370.15 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd surged 8.87% to Rs 216.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80567 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd soared 7.44% to Rs 767.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42522 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd added 6.90% to Rs 836.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15658 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd exploded 6.74% to Rs 15.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

