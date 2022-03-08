Rubfila Intl gains after new line at Tamil Nadu unit commences commercial production

Rubfila International advanced 3.16% to Rs 91.35 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production of a new production line at its unit at Madathukulam, Palani Taluk, Dindigul District, Tamilnadu.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Rubfila International is a manufacturer of talcum coated and silicon coated heat resistant rubber threads in India. It produces rubber threads for various applications, such as apparel, furniture webbing, bungee jumping, toys, medical netting, meat netting, diapers, and catheter manufacturing.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 9.99 crore on a 45.05% rise in sales to Rs 123.87 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

