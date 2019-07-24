IndusInd Bank Ltd falls more than 3%

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1370.45, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1370.45, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 5.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29128.1, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1372, down 3.14% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 30.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)