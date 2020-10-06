IndusInd Bank Ltd sees good buying support

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 616, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% jump in NIFTY and a 18.51% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 616, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 11588.35. The Sensex is at 39299.98, up 0.84%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22370.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

