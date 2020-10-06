NTPC Ltd extends losses

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 84, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 2.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 11588.65. The Sensex is at 39326.03, up 0.9%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 9.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14999.05, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 233.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.35, down 0.47% on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 27.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 2.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

