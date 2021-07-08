IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.44%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1049.5, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.57% in last one year as compared to a 45.89% jump in NIFTY and a 55.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1049.5, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15775.55. The Sensex is at 52746.89, down 0.58%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 4.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35771.3, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1049.5, up 0.2% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 88.57% in last one year as compared to a 45.89% jump in NIFTY and a 55.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

