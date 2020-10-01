IndusInd Bank Ltd Surges 3.79%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.91%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 12.9% over last one month compared to 8.35% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 3.79% today to trade at Rs 546.7. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.91% to quote at 24818.87. The index is down 8.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bandhan Bank Ltd increased 3.33% and RBL Bank Ltd added 2.56% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 23.35 % over last one year compared to the 0.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 12.9% over last one month compared to 8.35% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57713 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1596.35 on 02 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

