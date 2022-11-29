JUST IN
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank partners with Tata Motors to offer EV dealers financing solutions

Capital Market 

IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors have joined hands to offer an exclusive electric vehicle dealer financing solution to Tata Motors' authorised passenger EV dealers.

Under this scheme, IndusInd Bank will provide additional inventory funding with attractive pricing to authorized passenger EV dealers of Tata Motors. This additional inventory funding would be over and above the ICE finance limit of the dealers.

Repayment tenure will range from 60 to 75 days. Furthermore, IndusInd Bank will also offer additional limit to cater to high demand phases, which will be available to dealers 2 times in a year.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:26 IST

