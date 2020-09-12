JUST IN
Business Standard

Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 74.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.52% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 74.37% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.52% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.393.44 -31 OPM %70.71213.08 -PBDT11.617.30 59 PBT11.487.20 59 NP12.527.18 74

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:03 IST

