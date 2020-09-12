Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 74.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.52% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 74.37% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.52% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.393.4470.71213.0811.617.3011.487.2012.527.18

