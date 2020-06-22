Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd jumps around 21%

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.9, up 20.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.28% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% drop in NIFTY and a 19.43% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 245.9, up 20.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 113.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10534.75, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 523.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 252.6, up 25.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

