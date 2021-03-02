Volumes spurt at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

-
Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 52.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2847 shares
EPL Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2021.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 52.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2847 shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.483.00. Volumes stood at 2146 shares in the last session.
EPL Ltd registered volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35935 shares. The stock rose 1.02% to Rs.222.20. Volumes stood at 26132 shares in the last session.
JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 9.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.09% to Rs.82.65. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.
MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.03% to Rs.173.20. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd saw volume of 90114 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29890 shares. The stock increased 5.91% to Rs.211.30. Volumes stood at 41285 shares in the last session.
