Siemens Ltd Spurts 1.47%

Siemens Ltd has added 18.25% over last one month compared to 13.25% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 7.36% rise in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd gained 1.47% today to trade at Rs 2172.3. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.8% to quote at 23206.05. The index is up 13.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 1.37% and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 84.11 % over last one year compared to the 53.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 18.25% over last one month compared to 13.25% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 7.36% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6266 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35273 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2176.75 on 04 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1020 on 16 Jun 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)